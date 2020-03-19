Over 22,000 people in Russia remain under coronavirus observation

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. Over 22,000 people in Russia remain under medical observation over the novel coronavirus, the national consumer watchdog said in a statement on Thursday.

"A total of 62,541 people have undergone medical observation so far. As many as 22,178 people remain under monitoring as of March 18," the statement reads.

The watchdog added that as of Wednesday, 133,101 people arriving from coronavirus-affected countries had been tested.

