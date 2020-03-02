Russia’s Radio Mayak launches archived 1945 news reports broadcast project

"Radio Mayak unveils the special on-air and internet project called ‘Chronicles of the Victory.’ The last days of the Great Patriotic War are being presented through Soviet Information Bureau reports which were the source of information both for Soviet and foreign press," the radio station said.

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. Russia’s Radio Mayak launched a Chronicles of the Victory special project, broadcasting reports by the Soviet Information Bureau (Sovinformburo) on the last months of the Great Patriotic War, the radio station's press service told TASS.

Every day until May 9, the listeners will be able to hear the voice of the legendary announcer Yury Levitan, reciting "events of the past 24 hours." They will be able to follow the advance of the Red Army from the USSR’s western borders to Berlin by tuning in to Mayak station or via Yandex’s Alisa voice assistant.

"The project’s main goal is to tell the listeners about the final stage of the war. This provides a unique firsthand account that cannot be changed or rewritten. The reports are broadcast on Mayak every day between 10:55 am and 11:00 am [Moscow time]. They are also available at any time using Alisa: just say ‘Den pobedy’ [‘Victory Day’] and the assistant will deliver this day’s account as of 1945," says Rustam Vakhidov, first deputy director of ‘Radio Russia’ State Broadcasting Company.

The project includes a total of 75 records, digitized and integrated into both Mayak broadcasting schedule and Yandex’s Alisa voice assistant. Every report is five minutes long.