Russia to send humanitarian aid to China to fight coronavirus

She added that information was requested specifying how prepared forces and equipment are in Russian regions in case an emergency needs to be addressed. "Generally, Russian regions are ready, medical facilities have accumulated stocks of personal safety apparel necessary for disinfection as well as the needed amount of medicine. A hospital bed fund was created and it is ready to be rolled out in accordance with the national plan," she reported. In addition, Golikova stressed that all measures were taken to mobilize specialists and equipment.

Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova revealed that the document on provision of humanitarian aid to China is almost ready.

"It was decided to send humanitarian aid to China to fight the infection," he said.

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has announced the decision to provide humanitarian aid to China at a briefing with his deputies.

The deputy prime minister reassured that monitoring will be continued.

According to Mishustin, coronavirus situation in Russia is under control.

"All necessary measures have been taken to prevent the spread of the infection in our country, a response team has been established and the situation is under control," the prime minister pointed out.

Mishustin pointed out that the World Health Organization (WHO) had declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global health emergency. He added that a national plan to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection in Russia had been signed and the virus had been added to the list of highly dangerous diseases. "It will allow us to deport foreigners if they are diagnosed with this disease and introduce special restrictions, including isolation and quarantine," the Russian prime minister explained.

According to him, state agencies are coordinating their activities to combat the infection. The movement of Chinese nationals through Russian territory has been restricted, those diagnosed with the disease have been isolated and are receiving the necessary treatment. Mishustin added that the issuance of work and group tourist visas to Chinese nationals had been suspended.

On December 31, 2019, Chinese authorities notified the WHO about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. On January 7, Chinese experts identified the 2019-nCoV coronavirus as the cause of the disease.

According to recent data, over 17,200 cases of patients infected with the virus and more than 360 deaths have been confirmed in China. The first coronavirus death outside of China was reported in the Philippines.