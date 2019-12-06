July 27 protestor arrested for 15 days for violating rally rules

"The court hereby arrests Konon for 15 days, finding him guilty under Part 2 Section 20.2 of the Russian Administrative Code (‘Organizing or holding a public event without submitting a notification on its holding in the prescribed order’)," the court said. Police officers detained Konon on Thursday, but he was released on his own recognizance.

More than 3,500 people took part in the July 27 unauthorized rally in Moscow, according to the authorities. Police officers and the National Guard Troops Service detained more than a thousand people. The Investigative Committee launched criminal cases on the charges of the use of violence against an official and participation in civil unrest (Part 1 Section 318 and Part 2 Section 212 of the Russian Criminal Code). More than 10 people were apprehended in the course of the investigation.

In early September, the Investigative Committee dropped mass unrest criminal charges against five protestors: Daniil Konon, Valery Kostenok, Sergei Abanichev, Vladislav Barabanov and Dmitry Vasilyev. The investigators did not find any signs of a crime in their actions after studying all the materials, including video recordings. Their actions were reclassified as administrative violations, and the corresponding materials were sent to the Interior Ministry.