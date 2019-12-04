Arkhangelsk museum opens exhibition about city residents who serve on nuclear icebreakers

ARKHANGELSK, December 4. /TASS/. The Peaceful Nuclear Energy exhibition, devoted to the 60th anniversary of Russia’s fleet of nuclear-powered icebreakers, opened on Tuesday in Arkhangelsk’s Northern Maritime Museum. The exposition’s focus is on the city’s residents who served or serve on nuclear-powered icebreakers, the museum’s Director Evgeny Tenetov told TASS.

"The exhibition is devoted to the 60th anniversary of the nuclear-powered fleet in Russia and the USSR," he said. "The birth date, December 3, 1959, is when the first flag was raised on the Lenin nuclear-powered icebreaker."

"Arkhangelsk is directly connected with the nuclear fleet, as the Lenin icebreaker’s first captain was Pavel Ponomarev, who was born in Arkhangelsk and graduated from the local sailing school," the director said. "Over the 60 years, people from Arkhangelsk have been serving on the USSR and Russian nuclear fleet, and they are the exhibition’s main focus."

Every nuclear-powered icebreaker has its own area at the exhibition, which also lists Arkhangelsk’s residents, related to the icebreaker. The exposition includes measuring instruments, personal protective equipment, insignia, documents, souvenirs and photos. Russia’s nuclear fleet authority, Rosatomflot, gave radiation-measuring instruments for the exposition.

A special part of the exhibition is devoted to Valentin Prelovsky. "He used to serve on the Arktika and the Sevmorput icebreakers as a chief physicist," the museum’s director said. "He’s initiated this exhibition."

The museum’s exhibition will last two months. "We shall invite our residents, who work on nuclear icebreakers, to meet with students of the sailing and military schools," the director added.