Eight district courts in Moscow evacuated over bomb threats on Tuesday, says source

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Moscow’s Kuntsevsky District Court was cleared out in an evacuation on Tuesday due to a reported bomb threat, a source from Moscow’s emergencies services has told TASS.

"Information came from an anonymous source that an explosive device had been planted in the building of the Kuntsevsky District Court of Moscow. People were evacuated, including visitors and the staff," the source said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the press service of the Moscow City Court informed that seven other district courts — the Basmanny, Lefortovsky, Trevskoi, Presnensky, Izmailovsky, Tagansky and Meshchansky — had been evacuated after receiving anonymous bomb threats. The law enforcement source told TASS that the anonymous bomb threat reports were received from abroad, supposedly from Ukraine.

Moscow courts have been receiving hoax bomb threats since November 28. The perpetrators demanded that money be transferred in bitcoins. Similar threats have also come to St. Petersburg’s courts, with all of them being hoax.