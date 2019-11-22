110 participants from 25 countries attend international media forum in Prague

PRAGUE, November 22. /TASS/. The International Media Forum dedicated to freedom of media in the context of human rights, new technologies and international information security has concluded on Friday in Prague. A total of 110 media experts, journalists, diplomats, lawyers and political analysts from 25 countries have taken part in the forum, TASS reports.

The forum organized by Russia’s International Affairs magazine, independent platform Modern Diplomacy and Bulgaria’s International Affairs magazine lasted for three days.

The forum’s moderator, chief editor of the International Affairs magazine Armen Oganesyan, told TASS that the expectations of the forum’s organizers had been met.

"Different points of view have been expressed, a very lively and interesting discussion took place," he noted. "We have touched upon a whole spectrum of issues related to the current work of reporters and media. We have also discussed the influence of artificial intelligence on all spheres of life reflected in the media."

The next international media forum will take place in fall of next year. Its venue will be determined next spring. "We plan to hold it in a city similar to Prague, which represents a notable crossing of cultures," Oganesyan said.