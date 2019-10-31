Russia’s happiest people employed in medicine, civil service — survey

During the survey, respondents were asked to assess their happiness on a scale from 0 to 10, with ten being the maximum possible degree of happiness.

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. The happiest people in Russia are working in medicine, the pharmaceutical industry and civil service, according to a survey prepared by Russia's job searching service HeadHunter for TASS.

"Applicants from the sphere of medicine and pharmaceutical industry are the happiest persons, with their average score being 6.1 points. They are followed by those employed in civil service and non-governmental organizations (5.9 points). The third place goes to applicants from the human resources management sector (5.8 points)," the survey says.

"The least happy are applicants from the car business sphere (4.4 points) and blue-collar workers (4.7 points)," the company said.

From the regional point of view, the happiest Russian job applicants live in West Siberia’s oil-rich Khanty-Mansi region (6.3 points). Southern Russia’s Krasnodar region is the runner-up with 6 points, albeit the adjacent Stavropol region was named Russia’s least happy region with mere 4.5 points.

The survey was conducted on October 21-27 among 5,500 respondents from Russia.