Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation placed on foreign agents list

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. The Anti-Corruption Foundation, founded by Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, has been placed on the register of non-profit organizations acting as foreign agents, the Russian Ministry of Justice informed on Wednesday.

"On October 9, based on the federal law "On non-commercial organizations", the non-profit organization "Anti-Corruption Foundation" has been placed on the register of non-commercial organizations acting as foreign agents by the Russian Ministry of Justice," the ministry stated.

The Anti-Corruption Foundation has refuted accusations of foreign financing.

"The Anti-Corruption Foundation is financed solely by Russian citizens. The foundation has never received foreign financing," head of the foundation Ivan Zhdanov wrote on Twitter, adding that the attempt to place the foundation on the register of foreign agents is "another attempt to smother the Anti-Corruption Foundation."

According to the law, non-profit organizations placed on the list of foreign agents must provide a report on its activity and management every six months, as well as the report on their financial activity every year. The organizations are also required to undergo audit every year and provide a report on their activity to the media every six months.

​​​​​​In early August, the Russian Investigative Committee initiated criminal proceedings regarding the financing of the Anti-Corruption Foundation. According to the investigation, since January 2016 until December 2018, people tied to the foundation received significant sums of money in Russian and foreign currency via unlawful means, later legalizing it for the financing of the foundation.