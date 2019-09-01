Russia’s Alrosa congratulates TASS with world’s most expensive diamond hashtag

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. The world’s top diamond producer Alrosa has congratulated TASS news agency on its 115th anniversary in social networks, posting a diamond mural worth some $350,000.

The mural’s photos have been posted on the company’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.

"On occasion of the 115th anniversary of the legendary TASS, we giving our friends the most expensive hashtag in history as a present," Alrosa said in its congratulatory message.

The diamond mural is made of natural diamonds of nearly 4,000 carats. The $350,000 mural is now at the diamond sorting center in Mirny, Siberia’s Yakutia.

TASS: history and modern time

TASS began to operate as the St. Petersburg Telegraph Agency (SPTA) on September 1, 1904. It was renamed the Russian Telegraph Agency (ROSTA) in 1918. In 1925, the news agency received its legendary name - the Telegraph Agency of the Soviet Union (TASS). In summer 1996, its materials were posted on the Internet for the first time.

Currently, TASS boasts the largest correspondent network among Russian media: 63 bureaus operate in 60 countries. In South Africa, Australia, North Korea, Pakistan, Northern Macedonia, Colombia, Canada, the agency’s reporters are the only representatives of Russian media. Every day, the news agency publishes some 1,500 news, providing an unbiased coverage of events in Russia and the world. Some 2,000 employees are working for the news agency.