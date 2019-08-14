Investigation of Golunov affair continues, it is too early to make conclusions — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. The Kremlin feels no confusion over the investigation of circumstances related to the detention of journalist Ivan Golunov, because the probe is still continuing, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media when asked if the presidential staff found the absence of suspects in the case as somewhat puzzling.

"As long as the investigation is in progress, there are no reasons for confusion," Peskov said, adding that the presidential staff had no intention of comparing the investigation of different cases, such as the circumstances of Golunov’s detention and mass unrest at unauthorized rallies in Moscow.

Ivan Golunov was apprehended on Moscow’s Tsvetnoi Boulevard on June 6. During search, four grams of a narcotic drug methylephedrine were found. The police also stated that another five grams of cocaine were discovered in the journalist’s rented apartment. A court put Golunov under house arrest. The journalist dismissed the charges of an attempted drug sale. His lawyer believes that the banned substances had been planted on him.

The journalist’s detention caused public outcry. His colleagues picketed the head office of the Moscow police department at 38 Petrovka Street.

After a series of examinations all charges were lifted and the journalist was released on June 11. On June 13, President Vladimir Putin dismissed the chief of the police force of Moscow’s Western Administrative District, Andrei Puchkov and chief of the drug control department of the Moscow police force, Yury Devyatkin.