Russians banned from entering South Korea leave the country

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. All Russian nationals banned from entering South Korea have left the country, the Russian embassy in South Korea said in a Facebook statement on Monday.

"According to recent information, 26 Russian nationals who arrived in South Korea on an S7 flight overnight into July 14, 2019, failed to prove the purpose of their visit," the statement reads. It is the reason why the South Korean immigration service banned them from entering the country, the embassy added.

"The embassy took urgent measures in coordination with S7 Airlines, so all Russian nationals who had been denied entry to South Korea, left the country by 16:00 on July 15," the statement says.

According to earlier reports, the Russians were taken to an airport area designated for passengers who receive entry bans.