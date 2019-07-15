South Korean officials deny entrance to the country to 16 Russian citizens - embassy

TASS, July 15. South Korean officials have denied entrance to the country to 16 Russian citizens who had arrived in South Korea on July 13, citing the citizens’ failure to confirm that they had come with the intent of tourism, the message published on the Russian Embassy in South Korea’s Facebook page states.

"According to the information of the consular department of the Russian Embassy in the Republic of Korea, on July 13, 2019, a group of Russian citizens arrived in the country on a flight operated by S7 Airlines," the message said. "During border control, they failed to confirm that they had arrived in the country with the intent of tourism, due to which the employees of the Republic of Korea’s immigration service denied entrance to the country to those citizens in accordance with Article 8 of the agreement between the government of the Russian Federation and the government of the Republic of Korea on mutual wavering of visa requirements."

The embassy added that the 16 Russian citizens are currently in the special zone for passengers who had been denied entrance to the country and that they are expected to return to Russia by Tuesday.

The Russian embassy continues to monitor the situation closely and is ready to provide support to the Russian citizens regarding their soonest return home, the message said.