Radio broadcasting in Russian may appear in Argentina

BUENOS AIRES, July 15. /TASS/. The Russian community in Argentina plans to organize radio broadcasting in the Russian language, the resolution signed on the outcomes of the session of the Coordination Council of Young Russian Compatriots in Argentina states. The organizers of the session published the document on Sunday.

The members of the meeting agreed to "find the opportunity to support the appearance of broadcasting in the Russian language in areas where the compatriot organizations are located", the document states.

The members of the Russian community noted that both traditional and online radio broadcasting could be organized.

Chairman of the session Anastasia Turskaya noted that the participants of the meeting also discussed the plans for the year 2020. "The main event next year is the 75th anniversary of the Victory (in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945 - TASS), and we would like to hold several events," she said.

According to the Coordination Council, about 300,000 Russian compatriots are currently living in Argentina.