Auschwitz survivor of Nazi ‘Angel of Death’ torture passes away at 85

WARSAW, July 5. /TASS/. Former prisoner of the Auschwitz death camp located on the territory of Poland during World War II Eva Mozes Kor has died in Krakow aged 85, a spokesperson for the local police Sebastian Glen told reporters on Friday.



“She died of natural causes,” he stated.

In recent years, Kor had been living in the US. She arrived in Poland with her son, visiting Auschwitz and the former concentration camp. She died in her hotel room in the early hours of Thursday.

Eva Mozes Kor was born on January 31, 1934 in Romania. She was sent to the Auschwitz death camp at the age of 10 with her twin sister Miriam. Eva and Miriam were selected for a number of inhumane tests conducted by the notorious ‘Angel of Death’ Josef Mengele.

The twins’ parents and two older sisters were killed in the camp. The girls survived, returning to Romania after the war and then immigrating to Israel. In the 1960s, Eva married a US citizen and moved to the United States.

The life of Eva Mozes Kor has served as the basis for various documentary films. In 1984, she established the CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center in the US, honoring the memory of child victims of Auschwitz experiments.