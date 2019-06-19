China's Haikou makes it to the list of most attractive cities for foreign visitors

HAIKOU,June 19./TASS/. The administrative center of the southern Chinese province of Hainan, Haikou, was included in the list of China's most attractive cities for foreign tourists. The relevant list was presented by experts at the International Tourism Forum "One Belt One Road," held on June 13 in Hong Kong, according to www.hinews.cn news portal.

Over the past few years, the city of Haikou has noticeably intensified international cooperation, and its influence in the region has increased. By the end of 2018, Haikou Meilan International Airport served a total of 47 international and regional flights, and the total foreign passenger traffic of the city increased by 28,9% to 1,14 million people. In the future, the city authorities intend to significantly expand the geography of international routes in order to turn Haikou into a large regional transportation hub, connected to the markets of Southeast Asia, Europe, Australia, Japan and the Korean Peninsula.

In 2018, according to official data, Haikou received about 26,7 million Chinese and foreign tourists, which is by 10.2% more than in 2017. In order to attract more visitors, the city administration, the news outlet writes, is actively implementing a number of projects, including the construction of a theme park, as well as a marina for yachts in the National Ocean Park in the Haikou Bay. Special attention is paid to the projects related to the growing popularity of small yachts among both Chinese and foreign visitors.

The development of tourism in Haikou is also boosted by a visa-free travel operating for tourists from 59 countries, including Russia. The local authorities pin great hopes on the 2011 pilot program for the development of a network of duty free stores in the Hainan Province. According to official statistics, in 2018, Hainan was visited by over 76 million visitors, while tourism income increased by 14.5%, exceeding 95 billion yuan (approximately $ 14 bln). Chinese authorities intend to turn Hainan into an "international center for tourism and consumption" by 2025, and 10 years later — into one of the most impressive tourist destinations in the world.