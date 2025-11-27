Roscosmos, NASA enjoy reliable partnership, Russian space body's chief says

BAIKONUR SPACEPORT /Kazakhstan/, November 27. /TASS/. Roscosmos and NASA, which jointly operate cross-flights to the International Space Station (ISS), remain reliable partners engaged in productive cooperation, Roscosmos head Dmitry Bakanov said.

"I would like to once again emphasize that, despite any disagreements that may exist, Roscosmos and NASA are working together very productively. Both sides are reliable partners," he stated at a press conference following the launch and docking of the Soyuz MS-28 spacecraft with the ISS.

He noted that Roscosmos "has not let its US colleagues down even once in recent times." "We have always worked closely together, just as we did today, when Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, Sergey Mikayev, and Christopher Williams were brought to the International Space Station," Bakanov added.

Roscosmos and NASA are implementing cross-flights under the ISS program, with US astronauts traveling to the station aboard Soyuz spacecraft and Russian cosmonauts flying on US Crew Dragon ships. In January, the ISS cross-flight program was extended through 2026.