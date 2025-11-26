SIRIUS /federal territory/, November 26. /TASS/. Russian presidential aide Andrey Fursenko has highlighted the positive influence of sanctions on the country's scientific landscape, noting that they have fostered a unique environment for innovation and research.

"Today, the opportunities for scientific inquiry are unparalleled," Fursenko stated during the plenary session of the 5th Congress of Young Scientists, which was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko. "Never before in Russia - or even during the Soviet era - has there been such a surge of interest in science. We have sanctions to thank for this shift, as they have compelled our businesses to develop independent technologies and innovations rather than relying on foreign advancements."

Fursenko also emphasized the emergence of a new generation of researchers, describing them as both different and similar to previous generations, but notably more pragmatic.

The 5th Congress of Young Scientists is part of the Decade of Science and Technology in Russia, an initiative organized by the Roscongress Foundation, the Russian Ministry of Education and Science, and the Coordinating Council for Youth Affairs in Science and Education under the Presidential Council for Science and Education.