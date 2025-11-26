Own orbital station to make Russia independent of sanctions — cosmonaut corps chief

BAIKONUR, November 26. /TASS/. The development of the Russian Orbital Station (ROS) will mark a pivotal milestone for Russia’s space ambitions, ensuring the nation's ability to sustain an independent manned space program regardless of external influences and sanctions, Oleg Kononenko, commander of Roscosmos’ cosmonaut corps and acting head of the Yury Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center (CTC), has told TASS.

"Roscosmos’ announcement concerning the creation of a Russian orbital station is both a significant and a logical step," Kononenko explained.

"It is driven by multiple factors. The International Space Station (ISS) is aging technologically, making the planning of its successor an urgent necessity - an act of foresight. Moreover, this initiative underscores Russia’s commitment to national sovereignty and strategic autonomy. Every spacefaring nation seeks independent access to space, and the establishment of the Russian Orbital Station will enable us to maintain our own manned program without reliance on external decisions or sanctions. This is fundamentally a matter of national security and technological progress."