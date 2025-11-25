Angara-1.2 rocket orbits Russian Defense Ministry’s satellites

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. The Angara-1.2 launch vehicle has successfully orbited the Russian Defense Ministry’s satellites.

On Tuesday at 4:42 p.m. Moscow time (GMT +3), a combat crew of the Aerospace Forces successfully launched the Angara-1.2 light rocket carrying the Defense Ministry’s satellites from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in the Arkhangelsk Region. The rocket’s launch and the insertion of the spacecraft into their target orbits proceeded as planned.

"Following the launch, the Angara-1.2 light-class launch vehicle was accepted for tracking by the ground-based automated control system of the Titov Main Test and Space Systems Control Center. At the estimated time, the spacecraft were placed into their target orbits and accepted for control by the ground-based systems of the Aerospace Forces," the Defense Ministry said.

A stable telemetry connection has been established and maintained with the spacecraft, and their onboard systems are functioning normally.