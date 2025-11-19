International Space Station climbs to hire orbit, gets set for crew rotation — Roscosmos

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. The International Space Station’s (ISS) orbit was raised by 2.7 km to create ballistic conditions for the arrival of the Soyuz MS-28 spacecraft and the departure of the Soyuz MS-27 spacecraft, Russia’s state-run space corporation Roscosmos said.

"The orbit of the International Space Station has been adjusted [by] 2.7 km," the state corporation said in a statement.

Thrusters of the Progress MS-32 space freighter were turned on at 4:04 a.m. Moscow time, and fired for 847.47 seconds, producing an impulse of 1.55 meters per second.

"The average altitude of the ISS orbit is 419.74 km above the Earth’s surface," Roscosmos added.

The current ISS crew comprises Russian cosmonauts Alexey Zubritsky (TASS special correspondent aboard the ISS), Sergey Ryzhikov and Oleg Platonov; NASA astronauts Jonny Kim, Zena Cardman and Michael Fincke, and JAXA astronaut Kimiya Yui.