Glaciers lost ice of Germany size over 50 years of observations — WMO

GENEVA, May 30. /TASS/. Thawing of glaciers resulted in contraction of their volume by nine trillion metric tons since the start of observations in 1975, spokesperson of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) Clare Nullis said.

"Five of the past six years saw the most rapid glacier retreat on record," she stressed. "We estimate that since records began in 1975, and these are estimates from the World Glacier Monitoring Service, that glaciers have lost a total of more than 9,000 billion tons, which we can't really imagine. It's equivalent to a huge ice block the size of Germany with a thickness of 25 meters," Nullis noted.

"Glaciers and ice sheets store about 70% of global water resources, so obviously retreat of glaciers depletes that water for future generations," she added.