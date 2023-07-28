Roscosmos to boost cooperation with African countries

ST. PETERSBURG, July 28. /TASS/. Russia and a number of African countries have agreed to boost cooperation in the space domain, Russian state-run space corporation Roscosmos said on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit.

"Russia and a number of countries of the African continent have agreed to boost cooperation in the space domain. As part of Roscosmos delegation’s work during the Russia-Africa second summit and economic and humanitarian forum in St. Petersburg on July 27, the corporation’s top management held bilateral meetings with officials from various ministries and agencies of Egypt, Zimbabwe, Uganda, South Africa and Djibouti," the state corporation said.

According to Roscosmos, the sides have discussed promising areas of cooperation, such as remote sensing of the Earth, as well as creating a necessary legislative basis for future cooperation.

"The sides agreed to step up dialogue on a number of bilateral projects of mutual interest," the corporation said.

The second Russia-Africa Summit is taking place at St. Petersburg’s Expoforum on July 27-28, in parallel with economic and humanitarian forums. Similar to the first such summit in 2019, the event is being held under the rubric "For Peace, Security and Development." The event is being organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the event’s official information partner and photo-hosting agency.