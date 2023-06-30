Cargo Dragon spacecraft makes splashdown near Florida coast — SpaceX

NEW YORK, June 30. /TASS/. The SpaceX Cargo Dragon spacecraft made a successful splashdown near Florida coast, SpaceX tweeted Friday.

The spacecraft made the splashdown in the Atlantic Ocean after staying at the International Space Station for 23 days; the splashdown occurred at 10:30 Eastern Time, meaning the return back to Earth took about 22 hours. The spacecraft carries about 1.6 tons of cargo, including results of experiments, carried out in zero gravity conditions. This was SpaceX 28th cargo delivery mission.

The US side delivers cargo to the ISS via Cargo Dragon and Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus spacecraft. However, the latter burn in the atmosphere upon returning, together with waste taken from the ISS.