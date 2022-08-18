Upgraded space control system goes on combat alert in Russia

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 18. /TASS/. An upgraded space control system has gone on combat alert in Russia, Chief Designer of the Ballistic Missile Early Warning System, CEO of the Vympel Inter-State Corporation Sergey Boyev told TASS at the Army 2022 arms show on Thursday.

"Quite recently, a decree was signed on placing an upgraded space control system and modernized Krona, Okno and Pritsel radio-optical systems on combat alert," he said.

Specialized ground-based radio-technical, laser-optical and optoelectronic space control systems located in the Moscow and Altai Regions and the Russian Far East, Karachay-Circassia and Tajikistan ensure global control in the near-Earth space.

The Army 2022 international military-technical forum organized by Russia’s Defense Ministry runs on August 15-21 on the premises of the Patriot Park near Moscow, at the Alabino practice range and the Kubinka airfield, and also in all of Russia’s Military Districts and on the Northern Fleet, in more than 30 Russian regions.