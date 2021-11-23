Daughter of US’ first astronaut to travel in space on Blue Origin’s New Shepard spacecraft

MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. Laura Shepard, daughter of the first US astronaut Alan Shepard, will become one of six passengers on Blue Origin’s New Shepard spacecraft, the company said in its press release Tuesday.

"The crew of its upcoming NS-19 flight on December 9 will include two honorary guests and four paying customers. Guests include Good Morning America co-anchor Michael Strahan and Laura Shepard Churchley, the eldest daughter of Alan Shepard, who was the first American to fly to space," the company said.

According to Blue Origin, the paid customers are: space industry executive and philanthropist Dylan Taylor, investor Evan Dick, Bess Ventures founder Lane Bess, and his son Cameron Bess.

It will be the New Shepard’s 19th flight and it will "carry a full manifest of six astronauts to space for the first time," the company said.

The launch is planned to take place at 9:00 local time on December 9 from a launch pad in western Texas.

On July 20, 2021, Blue Origin carried out the first manned suborbital flight of the New Shepard spacecraft with passengers onboard, including Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos.