Russia’s Soyuz rocket with Progress MS-17 space freighter blasts off from Baikonur

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Russia’s Progress MS-17 space freighter was launched atop the Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket early on Wednesday, from Launch Pad 31 of the Baikonur space center in Kazakhstan.

The blastoff took place at 02:27 Moscow time. This is the second launch of a Russian space freighter to the International Space Station this year.

The spacecraft reached the orbit approximately nine minutes after the launch, separating from the launch vehicle’s third stage and beginning an autonomous flight to the International Space Station (ISS).

The space freighter’s flight to the ISS will be carried out under the two-day scheme. The docking is scheduled for approximately 04:02 Moscow time on July 2.

The cargo spacecraft will deliver to the International Space Station 470 kg of fuel, 420 liters of drinking water of the Rodnik system and 40 kg of air and oxygen in containers as well as more than 1,500 kg of various equipment and materials, clothes, food for the crew and medical control means.