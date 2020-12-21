Trials of COVID-19 vaccines combinations to start in 3 countries - Direct Investment Fund

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and the British-Swedish company AstraZeneca will start clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccines combinations in three countries, head of RDIF Kirill Dmitriev said on Monday.

"We suggested that AstraZeneca can use one of the components of our vaccine to create another effective medication. AstraZeneca accepted the offer of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and the Gamaleya National Research Center. It will start clinical trials of its vaccine in combination with adenovirus of the Sputnik [vaccine] of serotype 26 in the near future in three countries, including the countries of the CIS and Middle East," Dmitriev said at a meeting on the memorandum of intent signed between the Gamaleya National Research Center, RDIF, R-Pharm and AstraZeneca. The document provides for the parties’ cooperation on developing vaccines against the coronavirus.