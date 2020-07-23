Progress MS-15 cargo spacecraft docks to ISS

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. The Progress MS-15 cargo spacecraft, launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome by Soyuz-2.1a launch vehicle on Thursday, has docked to the International Space Station (ISS). The Russian space agency Roscosmos is streaming the docking.

The spacecraft docked to the ISS automatically, and that was monitored by the Mission Control Center from the Earth and by Russian cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner from the ISS.

The Progress MS-15 delivered about 2.6 tonnes of supplies to the orbital outpost, including tanks with water and oxygen cylinders, fuel for the refueling system, kits for space experiments, sanitary and hygienic items, clothing, medicines and standard food rations.

A Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with a Progress MS-15 resupply ship blasted off from the Baikonur spaceport at 17.26 Moscow time. Roscosmos Chief Dmitry Rogozin earlier said that the possibility of postponing two space launches on July 23 and 30 over the pandemic was not considered. The Baikonur spaceport continued operating in the normal mode, despite tighter restrictions due to the pandemic in the nearby namesake town.