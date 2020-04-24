‘Victory Rocket’ carrying Progress cargo craft to ISS slated for launch Saturday

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/ A Soyuz rocket, dubbed the "Victory rocket" will start from the Baikonur cosmodrome launch par 31 on 4:51 AM Moscow Time Saturday, carrying a Progress MS-14 cargo spacecraft. This will become the first cargo spacecraft launch to the International Space Station in 2020.

The launch will be attended by the Russian Space Agency (Roscosmos) head Dmitry Rogozin.

The rocked, timed for the 75th Anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, will bear special insignia: the Anniversary logo, the Ribbon of Saint George and War medals. The spacecraft will deliver the Anniversary paraphernalia to the ISS, as well as data on the War fighters within the "Immortal Regiment on the ISS" project.

The cargo spacecraft will deliver 420 kilograms of water, 46 kg of oxygen, 650 kg of fuel and 1,350 kg of dry cargo. Last week, Roscosmos tweeted a photo of the goods prepared for launch: oranges, grapefruits and sausages.

The previous cargo launch happened on December 6, 2019. That time, the flight took three days: the Progress reached the ISS in two days, but idled for another day to provide NASA with a reserve day to dock the Dragon spacecraft.