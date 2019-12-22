NASA, Boeing successfully land Starliner after abortive docking to ISS

NEW YORK, December 22. /TASS/. The US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the Boeing Corporation have successfully landed the Starliner spacecraft at the White Sands the proving ground in the US state of New Mexico, NASA said on Sunday.

The spacecraft landed at 07:57 EST as scheduled.

The new US spacecraft Starliner developed by Boeing was launched for the first time in its uncrewed version to the orbital outpost on Friday. The spacecraft lifted off from the US Air Force station on Cape Canaveral in Florida atop an Atlas V carrier rocket. It was to dock to the International Space Station (ISS) on December 22 but the docking was cancelled after the spacecraft missed its target orbit due to a setback in its flight time count.