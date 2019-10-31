NASA’s Cassidy, Russia’s Tikhonov and Babkin to fly to space station next April — NASA

NEW YORK, October 31. /TASS/. NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy and Russian space agency Roscosmos cosmonauts Nikolai Tikhonov and Andrei Babkin will fly to the International Space Station (ISS) in April 2020, the US space agency said.

"Cassidy, Babkin and Tikhonov will arrive at the station as NASA flight engineers Jessica Meir and Drew Morgan, along with Expedition 62 commander Oleg Skripochka of Roscosmos, wrap up Expedition 62," NASA said in a statement.

"When Meir, Morgan and Skripochka depart the orbital outpost, Cassidy will become commander of Expedition 63," the statement says. "He and his crewmates are expected to remain aboard the station until October 2020.".