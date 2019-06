LE BOURGET /France/, June 18. /TASS/. Foreign countries will not take part in the project of creating a Russian super-heavy carrier rocket, State Space Corporation Roscosmos Deputy CEO for International Cooperation Sergei Savelyev told TASS at the Le Bourget air show on Tuesday.

"The participation of foreign partners in the project of creating a super-heavy carrier rocket is not planned," the Roscosmos official said.