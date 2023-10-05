Enemy must acknowledge reality for peace talks to begin — Medvedev

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Russia has never rejected peace talks, but the point for their beginning is very simple - it is necessary to acknowledge the reality, says Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev.

"We don’t need this kind of negotiations [that the West wants]. They are simply harmful. Notably, Russia has never rejected negotiations as an instrument, our president said it repeatedly. And the [starting] point here is simple - it is necessary to acknowledge the reality," the politician said.