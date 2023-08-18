US unwillingness to end Ukraine conflict behind talk of Zelensky’s ‘formula’ — Lavrov

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. The United States is unwilling to end the Ukrainian conflict, which is why it keeps talking about resolving it based on Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s "formula," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the International Affairs magazine.

When asked about the viability of a position taken by a number of politicians that it’s up to Russia and the US to agree on a way to end the conflict in Ukraine, Russia’s top diplomat pointed out that "such logic implies that Ukraine is an American puppet and all issues should be resolved with the Americans."

"The problem, however, is that the US has no intention of ending the conflict. As I have already said, its officially declared goal is to inflict ‘a strategic defeat’ on Russia, and weaken us as much as possible in military, economic and political terms. This is why Washington keeps saying that talks on resolving the issue should be held only on the Ukrainians’ terms, that is, based on Vladimir Zelensky’s notorious ‘peace formula’," the foreign minister stressed.

Lavrov noted that it was "a pointless categorical position." "We can’t be expected to agree that our core security interests will be infringed on and Russian and Russian-speaking people in our new territories and areas controlled by the Ukrainian armed forces will continue to face arbitrariness," Lavrov went on to say. "Another thing the West needs to realize is that Russia will defend its people and its vital interests by all means. It’s best if our opponents realize as soon as possible that a confrontation with Russia will lead to nothing, and move to adopt more civilized, political and diplomatic methods to ensure a balance of interests," he added.

The Russian foreign minister also emphasized that in December 2021, Moscow had made "a very serious effort" to convey its concerns to Western capitals, sending them two draft agreements concerning security guarantees with the US and measures to ensure security with NATO member states. "However, our initiative was arrogantly rejected right away. Instead of engaging in talks, they focused their efforts on increasing the production of weapons and ammunition to be provided to Ukraine, triggering a further escalation of regional tensions," Lavrov concluded.