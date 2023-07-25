Putin’s participation in BRICS Summit to be substantive, aide says

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s participation in the BRICS Summit in August will be fully-fledged and substantive, although he will talk to his counterparts via video conference, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters Tuesday.

"An agreement was approved that our president will participate via video conference for a number of reasons, while Russia will be represented in-person by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov," the official said. "Within the context of the upcoming summit, a video conference provides for a fully-fledged participation of our president in all discussions that have been planned so far," he added.

"Throughout all three days [of the summit], the president will be able to have a discussion with his partners, friends, leaders of the four BRICS states; this is not a formal participation at all, it is a truly substantive participation," Ushakov underscored.