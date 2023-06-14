About 45,000 foreigners from unfriendly countries willing to move to Russia — official

ST. PETERSBURG, June 14. /TASS/. About 45,000 foreigners from unfriendly countries are ready to settle in Russia, Deputy Economic Development Minister Dmitry Volvach said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Wednesday.

"The issue of creating conditions for foreign citizens to move to Russia is still a crucial one," the deputy minister said. "Currently, the program for compatriots does not meet the demand in full. Not every foreigner, who shares and supports Russia’s values and culture nowadays, can take advantage of the program, when having no family roots."

"According to our estimates, 45,000 foreigners from unfriendly countries are willing to move to Russia. About 70% come from European countries, and 25% are from the United States, Canada and Australia.".