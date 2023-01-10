At least ten shelling attacks reported in DPR in past 24 hours

DONETSK, January 11. /TASS/. At least ten shelling attacks, in which over 100 projectiles were fired at various cities and towns, were registered on the territory of the Donetsk People Republic (DPR) on Tuesday, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said on Wednesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, the mission reported ten shelling attacks carried out by Ukrainian armed formations. Eight attacks, involving 155mm munitions for multiple-launch rocket systems [MLRS], were carried out by the adversary in the Donetsk zone. Two MLRS attacks were carried in the Yasinovataya zone. Overall, 109 projectiles of different calibers were fired," the mission said in its Telegram channel.

In the reported period, at least one DPR civilian was killed in a shelling attack, while 11 people, including one child, were injured.