DONETSK, January 5. /TASS/. A lot of Western special force troops go to Ukraine under the guise of mercenaries, Andrey Bayevsky, a member of the parliament of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and Lieutenant Colonel of the DPR People’s Militia, told TASS on Thursday.

"Most of the so-called mercenaries are officers of Western special force units, who a kind of resigned from regular service and arrived in Ukraine under the guise of mercenaries. You know, the period of time between their arrival and the beginning of actual service is quite short, not more than a couple of months. It is impossible to train and team up a group for sabotage or reconnaissance activities at such a level. It means that tight-knit groups of trained people who are specializing in such operations arrive in Ukraine," he explained.

Last week, acting head of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) told TASS that thousands of mercenaries from more than 50 countries were fighting for the Ukrainian army, with some of them taking part in combat operations since 2014.