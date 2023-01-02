Over 500 crews of Russian Strategic Missile Forces were on duty on New Year’s night

MOSCOW, January 2. /TASS/. Over 500 crews of Russia’s Strategic Missile Forces were on duty on New Year’s night, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Strategic missile troops remain on duty in constant readiness to promptly perform their combat missions even during the holidays. Over 500 crews of the Strategic Missile Forces were on duty on New Year’s night," the statement reads.

"Commanders of formations and units sent their greetings to those on duty via video link a few hours before the New Year. Troops from the easternmost division of Russia’s Strategic Missile Forces, stationed in Irkutsk, were the first to go on duty," the ministry added.

The Russian Defense Ministry also said that about 6,000 service members went on duty every day. The number is enough to constantly monitor the condition of nuclear missiles without engaging the bulk of the forces, as well as to keep the weapons ready for use and ensure the country’s nuclear safety.