Many civilian facilities in DPR under Ukrainian fire over past day - official

DONETSK, January 1. /TASS/. The acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, Denis Pushilin, has said that many civilian facilities in the DPR came under the Ukrainian army’s fire on the first day of 2023.

"Many civilian facilities in different communities have come under fire over the past 24 hours," he told TASS on Sunday.

Earlier in the day the Ukrainian artillery shelled Donetsk, Yasinovataya, Makeyevka, Gorlovka and other communities.

One civilian was reported dead and five others injured as a result of these attacks. In Donetsk, the areas of an indoor bazaar and the Donbass Arena stadium came under fire. The city’s mayor, Alexey Kulemzin also reported destruction in the areas of Studgorodok, Pushkin Boulevard and Artyom, Postyshev and Gorky streets. A direct hit was recorded on the Republican Art Museum, Donetsk Technical School of Industrial Automation and on other civilian institutions. Kulemzin stressed that on New Year's Night the Ukrainian forces shelled Donetsk with special frenzy. In Makeyevka, the building of the local Children's and Youth’s Creativity Center, a shop and a private household were damaged.