Ukrainian shelling kills almost 170 people in LPR in 2022

LUGANSK, January 1. /TASS/. Almost 170 people, including 21 children, lost their lives in Ukrainian shelling attacks on the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) in 2022, the LPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination said in a statement on Sunday.

"A total of 624 civilians, including 50 children, were affected by the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ aggression in the reporting period. As many as 169 people, including 21 kids, were killed in shelling attacks, and 455 suffered wounds," the statement reads.