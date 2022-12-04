Russian, Azerbaijani top diplomats to meet in Moscow on Monday

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov in Moscow on Monday on normalizing relations between Baku and Yerevan, according to a statement published by the Russian Foreign Ministry on Sunday.

"It is planned to discuss the state and prospects of bilateral cooperation as well as exchange opinions on the most pertinent aspects of the regional and international agenda, including the issues of normalizing the Azerbaijani-Armenian relations," the diplomatic agency specified.