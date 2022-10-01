Russia’s Constitutional Court accepts Putin’s request over accession of four new regions

SAINT-PETERSBURG, October 1. /TASS/. Russia’s Constitutional Court has accepted the Russian president’s request for a constitutional review of the treaties on the accession of the Donetsk and the Lugansk People’s Republics as well as the Zaporozhye Region and the Kherson Region to Russia, the court’s press service told TASS on Saturday.

"The four requests were received yesterday, all of us are working on those," the press service said, adding that the results of the review would be made public in the next few days.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed treaties on the accession of the two Donbass republics, the Zaporozhye and the Kherson Regions to Russia. The Constitutional Court must sign off on the treaties before sending them to the State Duma and the Federation Council for a further review.