Over 10 blasts heard in Kherson

KHERSON, September 4. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces on Sunday allegedly launched at least 10 missiles into the sky over Kherson, a TASS correspondent reports.

No traces of air defense systems’ missiles can be seen in the sky over the city while the sounds of blasts can be heard.

TASS has no official confirmation of the air defense systems’ operation so far.

Since the evening of August 28, the Ukrainian armed forces have been shelling several populated areas in the Kherson Region. Schools and social infrastructure facilities have been destroyed and residential buildings were damaged. On Saturday, a missile strike was launched against Kherson’s residential areas.