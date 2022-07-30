Ukrainian militants deploy rocket systems, artillery at college in Kharkov — statement

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Ukrainian militants have deployed multiple launch rocket systems and artillery at the Kharkov machine-building college and mined approaches to it, Russian National Defense Control Center head Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev said Saturday, adding that local residents intentionally were not informed about it.

Furthermore, Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen have established a stronghold with armored vehicles and artillery at the teacher training college on Blagoveschenskaya Street in Artyomovsk, DPR. Residents of nearby houses are being held inside the college under pretext of ensuring their safety.