Russia reports no cases of monkeypox due to anti-epidemic measures

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. There are no cases of monkeypox in Russia due to timely organized anti-epidemic measures, measures taken by the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor).

"The measures taken by Rospotrebnadzor significantly reduce the risk of the emergence and spread of monkeypox in Russia. Thanks to timely organized anti-epidemic measures, no cases of monkeypox have yet been reported in Russia," the statement said.

The department added that in May 2022, the agency strengthened sanitary and quarantine control at checkpoints against flights arriving from regions affected by monkeypox.