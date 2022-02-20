Minors account for over 40% of those evacuated from Donbass to Rostov region

ROSTOV-ON-DON, February 20. /TASS/. More than 2,900 minors evacuated from the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) have been accommodates at temporary accommodations centers in Russia’s southern Rostov region; children account for more than 40% of all those evacuated, the press service of the region’s governor said on Sunday.

"As of Sunday evening, there were more than 6,700 refugees, including 2,904 children, at temporary accommodation centers in the Rostov region," it said.

Following a dramatic deterioration of the situation in Donbass, the self-proclaimed republics on Friday announced evacuation of civilians to Russia. Rostov region governor Vasily Golubev has asked assistance from the federal government. Russian President Vladimir Putin decreed to pay lump-sum allowances of 10,000 rubles (129.4 US dollars) to refugees from Donbass.