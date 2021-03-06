Russia reports 11,022 daily COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus cases grew by 11,022 in the past 24 hours, the total number of infected people has reached 4,312,181, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Saturday.

In relative terms, the growth rate stands at 0.26%, as follows from the data provided by the crisis center.

The lowest growth rates were recorded in Tuva (0.04%), Ingushetia and the Magadan Region (0.07%).

Another 1,820 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Moscow, 975 in St. Petersburg, 746 in the Moscow Region, 386 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region and 275 in the Voronezh Region.

The number of the so-called active cases, that is, the number of patients who are undergoing treatment currently stands at 323,107, according to the crisis center. That’s the lowest number since October 20, 2020.

Deaths and recoveries

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 15,027 in the past 24 hours reaching 3,900,348. Recoveries have almost reached 90.5% of the total number of infected individuals.

In particular, 2,750 patients recovered in St. Petersburg, 1,922 in Moscow, 602 in the Moscow Region, 430 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region and 343 in the Voronezh Region.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia grew by 441 in the past 24 hours compared to 462 deaths reported a day earlier reaching 88,726. The conditional fatality rate has risen to 2.06%, as follows from the data provided by the crisis center.

Another 39 COVID-19 patients died in St. Petersburg, 35 in the Moscow Region, 20 in the Rostov Region, 18 in the Voronezh Region and 16 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

Coronavirus in Moscow

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Moscow grew by 1,820 in the past 24 hours compared to 1,757 cases reported a day earlier reaching 988,861.

In relative terms, the growth rate stands at 0.18%, as follows from the data provided by the crisis center.

Fifty COVID-19 fatalities were recorded in Moscow in the past 24 hours. The Russian capital has so far reported 15,347 coronavirus deaths, according to the crisis center.

Meanwhile, another 1,922 patients were discharged, with recoveries reaching 909,692. At present, 63,822 people in Moscow continue treatment.