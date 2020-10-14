New accounts of Russian ex-minister Abyzov uncovered and arrested — source

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. As part of the ongoing criminal proceedings against former Russian minister Mikhail Abyzov, the Investigative Committee of Russia has uncovered another portion of multimillion bank accounts under his control, a law enforcement source told TASS.

"Finding those numerous bank accounts was possible thanks to meticulous work and efficient cooperation between investigators, operative services and prompt responses given by Russian and foreign banks. The total sum of the assets, arrested by a court in the Russian capital, amounts to millions, obtained as a result of criminal deeds by Abyzov and his accomplices," the source said.

Abyzov, who is an ex-minister of open government, was detained and arrested in the spring of 2019. He is accused of creating a criminal group using his official position, money laundering in particularly large amounts, illegal business activities and particularly large-scale fraud.

According to the investigation, in 2011-2014, Abyzov was the beneficiary owner of a number of offshore commercial organizations, created and headed the criminal community. Law enforcement agencies believe that, together with his accomplices, he fraudulently stole 4 bln rubles from the Siberian Energy Company and Regional Electric Grids, which produce and transmit electricity in the Novosibirsk Region. According to the investigators, the stolen money in full was withdrawn abroad. Investigators believe that, by their unlawful actions, the accomplices in this crime "have put at risk the sustainable economic development and energy security of several regions of the country.".